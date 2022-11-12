Russian forces strike Nikopol, 2 injured
November 12, 2022 12:48 am
Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire at the Marhanetska community in the Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram. Two men, aged 35 and 68, were injured in the attacks. Both were taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition, Reznichenko said.
