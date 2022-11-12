Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 12, 2022

Russian forces strike Nikopol, 2 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 12:48 am
Share

Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire at the Marhanetska community in the Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram. Two men, aged 35 and 68, were injured in the attacks. Both were taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition, Reznichenko said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK