Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast 5 times over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 8:37 am
Share

Russia struck the Black Sea coastal towns of Ochakiv and Kutsurub in Mykolaiv Oblast five times over the course of the past 24 hours, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim said.

"Yesterday, Feb. 25, at 10:31 a.m., 12:35 p.m., 4:02 p.m., 4:32 p.m., and 6:10 p.m., the enemy attacked with anti-aircraft guns and other types of artillery on the water area of the Ochakiv community and the coast of the Kutsurub community," he wrote on Telegram on Feb. 26. 

No casualties were reported. Kim also said that the Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Voznesenskyi, and Bashtanskyi districts were relatively quiet over the past day. 

Over the past week, Russian forces have struck both Ochakiv and Kutsurub repeatedly. On Feb. 21, Russia fired at Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, injuring one person. 

Russia has inflicted a tremendous amount of damage on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast since the start of its invasion last February. Since April 2022, residents of the city of Mykolaiv, the oblast capital, have had no drinking water supply, forced to rely on wells and alternative water sources.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK