Russian forces strike Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast twice in one day, 1 injured
December 21, 2022 5:11 am
Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, located 50 kilometers from Russian-occupied Donetsk, with heavy artillery, damaging two five-story buildings and a car, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
At least one person was injured in the attack, according to the governor.
Russian forces shelled Kurakhove a few hours prior on Dec. 20, targeting the town's energy infrastructure, Kyrylenko said.
