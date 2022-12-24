Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces strike Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast twice in one day, 1 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 5:11 am
Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, located 50 kilometers from Russian-occupied Donetsk, with heavy artillery, damaging two five-story buildings and a car, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram. 

At least one person was injured in the attack, according to the governor. 

Russian forces shelled Kurakhove a few hours prior on Dec. 20, targeting the town's energy infrastructure, Kyrylenko said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

