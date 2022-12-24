Russian forces strike Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast twice in one day, 1 injured

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, located 50 kilometers from Russian-occupied Donetsk, with heavy artillery, damaging two five-story buildings and a car, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

At least one person was injured in the attack, according to the governor.

Russian forces shelled Kurakhove a few hours prior on Dec. 20, targeting the town's energy infrastructure, Kyrylenko said.