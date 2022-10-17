Russian forces strike downtown Kharkiv with missiles
October 8, 2022 3:04 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russia targeted downtown Kharkiv, hitting a hospital early on Oct. 8. The building caught fire. There is no information on casualties at the time of the publication.
