Russian forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia, casualties reported
September 24, 2022 4:36 am
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said that following a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 24, a residential building was damaged and there are casualties. Emergency services are currently at the site of the attack, Kurtev said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.