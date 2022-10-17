Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia, casualties reported

September 24, 2022 4:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said that following a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 24, a residential building was damaged and there are casualties. Emergency services are currently at the site of the attack, Kurtev said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok