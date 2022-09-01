Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 1, 2022

externalRussian forces strike 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 1, 2022 4:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports that three communities were shelled by Russia. No information on damage to infrastructure or casualties has been reported.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok