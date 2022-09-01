Russian forces strike 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 4:29 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reports that three communities were shelled by Russia. No information on damage to infrastructure or casualties has been reported.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.