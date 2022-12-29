Russian forces shell villages close to Zaporizhzhia
December 29, 2022 4:32 am
Two villages close to the city of Zaporizhzhia were targeted by the Russian forces early on Dec. 29, Anatolii Kurtiev, city council secretary, said on Telegram. No casualties or damages have been reported yet, with further details expected to be announced later.
