Russian forces shell 4 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 20
February 21, 2023 2:36 am
Russian troops fired at four communities in Sumy Oblast with mortars and mines close to 20 times, regional military administration reported on Feb. 20.
The targeted communities included Esman, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Yunakivka. No casualties were reported.
Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.
