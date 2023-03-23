Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast 11 times over past 24 hours

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 11 times in the past 24 hours, resulting in one death, according to a March 23 statement by the Kherson City Military Administration.

Fifty-eight shells were used in the shelling of the oblast, the administration wrote.

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.







