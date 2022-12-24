Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast late on Dec. 1
December 2, 2022 3:48 am
One civilian is injured following Russia's attack on a high-rise in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka, located 42 kilometers east of Kharkiv, Yevhen Vasylenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast told Suspilne media.
