externalRussian forces shell IAEA pre-agreed route to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

September 1, 2022 10:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported that Russian forces are shelling the pre-agreed route of the IAEA mission from Zaporizhzhia to the ZNPP. The IAEA mission is reportedly Ukraine’s still traveling to the power plant, despite reports of shelling. “Having come so far, we are not stopping,” IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Russia is in “violation of its commitments,” calling on Russian forces to stop shelling the route.

