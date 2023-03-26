Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Sunday, March 26, 2023

Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 25

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 26, 2023 1:58 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram that Russian troops targeted two of the region's communities with artillery and drones. 

The Marhanets community as well as the Velykomykhailivska community were hit. 

No casualties were reported. 

First responders have been checking the sites of the attack, according to the governor. He did not specify whether there was any damage. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been under regular Russian shelling since 2022. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

