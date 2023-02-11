Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops fired on the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 10.

Two houses were damaged in the Bilopillia community as a result of Russia’s attacks.

Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast also damaged one private building, shattering windows in the neighboring houses.

Located on Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.