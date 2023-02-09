Russian forces shell 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops fired on the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Yunakivske, and Seredyna Buda using mortars and artillery, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 8.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.