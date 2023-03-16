Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast nearly 40 times on Feb. 25

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 26, 2023 1:03 am
Share

Russian troops fired nearly 40 shells at three communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 25, the regional military administration reported. 

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian military liberated part of the oblast in April 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Sumy Oblast military administration said that the Russian military fired 36 shells at the Shalyhynska, Bilopol, and Sveska communities. 

Russia fired ten mortars and eight artillery shells at the Shalyhynska, fired 14 mines at the Bilopol community, and fired mortars at the Sveska community, the post wrote. 

No damage or casualties were reported.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK