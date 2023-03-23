Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Russian forces shell 4 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 22

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 1:12 am
Share

Russian forces attacked the communities of Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, and Bilopillia, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 22.

Russian UAV has dropped an explosive device on the Krasnopillia community.

The communities of Yunakivka and Esman were shelled with mortars. Russian forces also dropped 11 mines on the territory of the Bilopillia community.

According to officials, at least 20 strikes were recorded.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK