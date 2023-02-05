Russian forces shell 4 communities in Sumy Oblast
February 5, 2023 2:30 am
Russian troops fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Novoslobidske, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia with mortars, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 4.
Two residential buildings were damaged in Novoslobidske.
No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.