Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces shell 3 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 14

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 5:31 am
Russian troops fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 14.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.

