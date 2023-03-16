Russian forces shell 3 Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 14
February 15, 2023 5:31 am
Russian troops fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 14.
No casualties or damages have been reported.
Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief