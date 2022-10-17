Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 3:23 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces fired on the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Shalyhyne on Sept. 17. The attacks reportedly damaged a house and a car and set a hayloft on fire. There were no civilian casualties, Zhyvytskyi said.

