Russian forces shell 3 communities in Sumy Oblast
March 10, 2023 2:20 am
Russian forces attacked three communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 9.
Russian forces struck the communities of Seredyno-Buda, Novoslobidske, and Bilopillia.
Russia used artillery to attack the settlements 18 times.
No casualties were reported, but Russia’s shelling of the Seredyno-Buda community damaged an apartment in a high-rise building, farm buildings, and a power line.
Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.
