Russian forces kill 1 in attack on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 15
January 15, 2023 1:15 pm
According to the Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed one civilian in the shelling of Kurakhivka, west of the occupied city of Donetsk. Russian forces shelled several settlements, including the frontline town of Avdiivka, with multiple rocket launch systems, damaging houses, Kyrylenko said.
