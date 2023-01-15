Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 15, 2023

Russian forces kill 1 in attack on Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 15

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 15, 2023 1:15 pm
According to the Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces killed one civilian in the shelling of Kurakhivka, west of the occupied city of Donetsk. Russian forces shelled several settlements, including the frontline town of Avdiivka, with multiple rocket launch systems, damaging houses, Kyrylenko said.

