Ukrainian military: Russian forces continue offensive attempts in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

November 8, 2022 12:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian military continues its unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine's Joint Forces Command reported on Nov. 8.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian troops have 12 times attacked Ukrainian positions in Luhansk Oblast with MLRS, 24 times with artillery, and more than 20 times with mortars.

In Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, Russian forces have 19 times attacked Ukraine's positions with MLRS, 90 times with artillery, and 100 times with mortars.

