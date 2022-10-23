Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, said that two defense lines had been built. Russia’s Defense Ministry and Border Guard are aiming to build a third defense line by Nov. 5, he said. On Oct. 22, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast said that Russian forces were building fortifications there as well. According to the UK Defense Ministry, Russia is also making a significant effort to prepare defenses in-depth behind the current front line in the Donbas, likely to deter any rapid Ukrainian counter-offensives.