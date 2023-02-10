Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian
February 10, 2023 3:00 am
Russian forces attacked seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 9, injuring a man, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne.
Russian shelling of Yunakivka community, injured one man and damged one house.
Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.
Independent journalism
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.