Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 23 times on Dec. 21
December 22, 2022 6:58 am
Seredyno-Budska and Hlukhivska communities were under Russian fire over the past 24 hours, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram.
Russian troops hit the Seredyno-Budska community with mortars, the Hlukhiv community was targeted with multiple rocket launchers. According to the governor, there were no casualties.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.