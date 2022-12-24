Governor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
December 18, 2022 8:45 am
Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivska communities with heavy artillery overnight on Dec. 18, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram. A 59-year-old man was injured in the city of Nikopol. He received medical treatment and is being treated at home. Several private residences, outbuildings and a school building were damaged in the city, Reznichenko said.
