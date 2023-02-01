Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces attacked the communities of Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, and Yunakivka, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 31.

People were reportedly injured in the attack on Shostka.

Russian troops attacked three communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on Jan. 30, the regional military administration reported. There were no casualties or damages.