Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast
February 1, 2023 3:30 am
Russian forces attacked the communities of Shostka, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, and Yunakivka, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 31.
People were reportedly injured in the attack on Shostka.
Russian troops attacked three communities of the northeastern Sumy Oblast bordering Russia on Jan. 30, the regional military administration reported. There were no casualties or damages.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.