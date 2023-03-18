Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 17
March 18, 2023 4:00 am
Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, and Esman, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 17.
Russia used artillery, mortars and grenade launchers to attack the communities.
According to officials, 186 strikes were recorded.
No casualties or damages were reported.
Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.
