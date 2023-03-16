Russian forces attack 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces attacked two communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 7.

Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia and Esman.

Russia used mortars and artillery to attack the settlements. According to officials, 45 strikes were recorded.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.