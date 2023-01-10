Russian attacks kill 2, injure 2 in Nevske, Luhansk Oblast

The village of Nevske, located near the western border of Luhansk Oblast, was subjected to a massive shelling by Russian forces on Jan. 9, the military administration of Luhansk Oblast said on Telegram.

Two people were killed and two were wounded in the attacks. Around 150 people have remained in the village since it was liberated in late October.

Ukrainian and Russian troops are engaged in fierce battles in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and Ukraine's military has recently reported repelling Russian assaults near Nevske.

The military administration also reported that in occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, Russia is mobilizing "everyone they can get a hold of."

Citing the local underground resistance, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center said the Russian military is compiling lists of those who can be mobilized into the army after graduation, starting with those who will come of age in 2023.