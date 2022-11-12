Russian attacks kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11
November 12, 2022 9:56 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, people were killed in Bakhmut and Avdiivka. Four people were injured in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11. The bodies of five more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in the villages of Yampol and Yarova, according to Kyrylenko.
