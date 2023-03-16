Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 9, injure 24 over past 24 hours

The consequences of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 16-17. Photo: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, nine people were killed, and 24 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 76 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, drones, and artillery, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 17. The attacks killed three people and wounded seven more, according to the administration.

Russia hit a seaport and residential buildings in the city of Kherson, it added.

Russian attacks killed five civilians in Bakhmut and injured ten more in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit 16 settlements and one community in the region, damaging ten high-rises, more than six houses, and an administrative building, Kyrylenko said.

Late on Feb. 16, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, targeting infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. There were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces struck 12 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding six more in Vovchansk, according to Syniehubov. Russian attacks also injured a woman in the village of Velykyi Burluk and damaged houses, garages, and a car in Kupiansk.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received five reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with mortars on Feb. 16, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops shelled seven Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 16, damaging four houses and adjacent farm buildings in the Novoslobidske community, according to regional military administration.

Russia struck Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.