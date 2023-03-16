Russian attack kills 3, injures 2 in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces hit the highway between the southern cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv on March 11, killing three people and injuring two, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Administration.

Three people were killed and five injured by Russian shellings on the Kherson Oblast on March 10, local authorities reported on March 11.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian troops were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.