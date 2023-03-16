Russian attack injures 6 in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
February 16, 2023 4:00 pm
A Russian airstrike injured six people in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 16, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The governor said two missiles also damaged a factory and a residential building.
Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, has been regularly shelled by Russia since the liberation of eastern parts of Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.
