Russian attack damages civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast.
January 28, 2023 10:07 pm
A Russian airstrike hit the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, damaging a sports facility, a kindergarten, and residential buildings, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Jan. 28.
There have been no further details.
Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.
