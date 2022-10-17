Russian missile strike kills 7 people in Pervomaiskyi, Kharkiv Oblast
September 26, 2022
The Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service noted that a 15-year-old child is among those killed in the Russian attack on Sept. 26. Rescue operations are reportedly underway.
