Russia to stop supplying electricity to Finland on May 14.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 11:52 pm
The move will not threaten the Finnish electricity market because Russian power accounts for about 10% of Finland's total electricity consumption. Finnish officials have announced they would apply for NATO membership after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. The Kremlin has threatened to retaliate, with one Russian official even saying that Russia may launch a military attack against Finland.