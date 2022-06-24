Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 13, 2022 11:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The move will not threaten the Finnish electricity market because Russian power accounts for about 10% of Finland's total electricity consumption. Finnish officials have announced they would apply for NATO membership after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February. The Kremlin has threatened to retaliate, with one Russian official even saying that Russia may launch a military attack against Finland.

