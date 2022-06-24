Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia to consider exchanging Mariupol defenders for Medvedchuk.

May 21, 2022 9:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine, said that Russia would consider exchanging the Ukrainian soldiers who were taken by Russia as prisoners of war in Mariupol for pro-Kremlin member of parliament Viktor Medvedchuk. The Ukrainian soldiers surrendered earlier in May after defending the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, for months. Medvedchuk is currently under arrest in a treason case.

