Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Chernivtsi, Kirovohrad oblasts, Zaporizhzhia

October 31, 2022 9:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure site in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of Oct. 31, causing power outages in the city, said the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtiev.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych and Chernivtsi Oblast Governor Ruslan Zaparaniuk also reported strikes on energy facilities in their regions. The information about victims and damage is being clarified.

