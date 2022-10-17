Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia strikes Kharkiv 3 times

October 10, 2022 10:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian strikes in the morning of Oct. 10 damaged energy infrastructure and caused fires at a medical institution, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. In some districts people have lost electricity and water supply, Terekhov said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok