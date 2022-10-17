Russia strikes Kharkiv 3 times
October 10, 2022 10:40 am
Russian strikes in the morning of Oct. 10 damaged energy infrastructure and caused fires at a medical institution, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. In some districts people have lost electricity and water supply, Terekhov said.
