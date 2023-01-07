Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Russia stepping up mobilization efforts in occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 7, 2023 2:05 am
Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization in occupied Ukrainian territories, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on Jan. 6.

In the occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russians are establishing the Russian Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, also known as GIBDD, and have taken over local Ukrainian authorities, according to the center.

The center also said that in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military is planning to mobilize 2,000 people and has increased patrols in the town to look for men of conscription age.

To bolster its forces fighting near Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast, Russia also stepped up mobilization in occupied parts of the oblast in early December, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

