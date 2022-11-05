Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia shells Sumy Oblast 70 times over last day

November 5, 2022 3:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired 70 shells at four communities in Sumy Oblast located near the border with Russia, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram post

At least three residential buildings and four other commercial properties were hit by Russian shelling, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported. 

