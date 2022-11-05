Russia shells Sumy Oblast 70 times over last day
November 5, 2022 3:07 am
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired 70 shells at four communities in Sumy Oblast located near the border with Russia, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Telegram post.
At least three residential buildings and four other commercial properties were hit by Russian shelling, Zhyvytskyi said. No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.