Russia shells Sumy Oblast 144 times, private houses and school damaged
January 8, 2023 11:31 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that the Russian army launched 144 projectiles at five border communities in the northern region over Jan. 8.
Nine private houses were damaged and one completely destroyed by the attacks. A school and a local farm were also damaged. No casualties were reported.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member