Monday, January 9, 2023

Russia shells Sumy Oblast 144 times, private houses and school damaged

by The Kyiv IndependentJanuary 8, 2023 11:31 pm
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that the Russian army launched 144 projectiles at five border communities in the northern region over Jan. 8. 

Nine private houses were damaged and one completely destroyed by the attacks. A school and a local farm were also damaged. No casualties were reported.

