Sunday, March 19, 2023

Russia shells four communities in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 18, 2023 11:46 pm
Russian forces shelled four municipalities in Sumy Oblast on March 18, according to the regional military administration.

No injuries or destroyed buildings were reported.

Shalynhynska, Esmanska, Krasnopilska and Bilopilska municipalities were hit with mortars. Russian forces also attacked Bilopilska with a grenade launcher.

