Russia shells four communities in Sumy Oblast
March 18, 2023 11:46 pm
Russian forces shelled four municipalities in Sumy Oblast on March 18, according to the regional military administration.
No injuries or destroyed buildings were reported.
Shalynhynska, Esmanska, Krasnopilska and Bilopilska municipalities were hit with mortars. Russian forces also attacked Bilopilska with a grenade launcher.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief