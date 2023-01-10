Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Russia shells border settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts over 40 times on Jan. 10

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 5:47 pm
According to Ukraine’s Nothern Operational Command, Russian troops shelled the area of Senkivka village in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars 21 times at noon on Jan. 10.

Later in the day, Russian forces also hit the village of Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast 21 times at around 2 p.m., the military said. The military added there had been no casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure in both settlements.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes. On Jan. 9 alone, the Russian military shelled several communities in Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border 94 times, reported regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

