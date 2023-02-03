Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 3, 2023

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 3:58 am
Russian forces targeted the communities of Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Bilopillia, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 2.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, three houses and a power line were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The Russian military shelled the communities 120 times, using mortars and multiple rocket launcher systems.

Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border.

