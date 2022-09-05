Russia sanctions Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn
September 5, 2022 8:26 pm
Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated on Sept. 5 that, due to the U.S.’ “ever-expanding personal sanctions” against Russian citizens, Moscow has banned 25 U.S. citizens from entering Russia, including Penn and Stiller who traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in June. Stiller, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, called Zelensky his “hero.”
