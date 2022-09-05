Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 5, 2022

externalRussia sanctions Hollywood actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 8:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated on Sept. 5 that, due to the U.S.’ “ever-expanding personal sanctions” against Russian citizens, Moscow has banned 25 U.S. citizens from entering Russia, including Penn and Stiller who traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in June. Stiller, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, called Zelensky his “hero.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok