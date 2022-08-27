Russia reportedly transfers heavy military equipment to Crimea
August 27, 2022 11:53 am
The Krym Realii media outlet reported on Aug. 26 that an echelon with Russian tanks, howitzers, self-propelled artillery, infantry fighting vehicles, fuel tanks, and other equipment was spotted at the Taman railway station not far from the Russian-built Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait.
