Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia hits energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 2:00 pm
Russian forces struck three energy infrastructure sites in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Dec. 16, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Three workers of electrical substations in Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts were wounded, Reznichenko said.

Russia also hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring six, including three children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched the seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system on Dec. 16, firing over 60 missiles across the country. The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on Dec. 16. Due to that, the authorities are imposing emergency blackouts.

