Russia has earned at least 158 billion euros in energy exports since start of full-scale invasion
September 6, 2022 6:12 am
According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clear Air, Russia earned 158 billion euros from fossil fuel exports from Feb. 24 to Aug. 24. The Finnish research center reports that the EU is Russia’s largest fossil fuel importer, accounting for 54% of Russian exports worth approximately 85 billion euros.
