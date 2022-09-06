Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 6, 2022

externalRussia has earned at least 158 billion euros in energy exports since start of full-scale invasion

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 6:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clear Air, Russia earned 158 billion euros from fossil fuel exports from Feb. 24 to Aug. 24. The Finnish research center reports that the EU is Russia’s largest fossil fuel importer, accounting for 54% of Russian exports worth approximately 85 billion euros. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok